Nigerian economy grows 3.52% year-on-year in Q4

ABUJA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy grew 3.52% in the fourth quarter of 2022 NGGDPQ=ECI compared with 3.98% a year earlier, its ninth consecutive quarterly growth, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 2.25% in the third quarter and 3.54% in the second quarter.

Soaring inflation and a weakening of the naira currency have held back an economy still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria holds elections on Saturday, which President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutionally-barred from contesting.

