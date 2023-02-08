World Markets

Nigerian court stops old banknotes from ceasing to be legal tender on Friday

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

February 08, 2023 — 05:27 am EST

Written by Camillus Eboh for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the government through the central bank from ending the legal tender status of old banknotes on Friday following moves to replace them with newly designed notes.

