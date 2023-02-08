Nigerian court stops old banknotes from ceasing to be legal tender on Friday

ABUJA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the government through the central bank from ending the legal tender status of old banknotes on Friday following moves to replace them with newly designed notes.

