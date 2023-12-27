Nigerian competition watchdog fines British American Tobacco $110 mln

Adds detail and quote

ABUJA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's competition commission has ordered British American Tobacco (BAT) BATS.L to pay a $110 million penalty in resolution of alleged abuse of market dominance including infringement of public health regulations, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes had also penalised retailers for providing equal platforms for its competitors' products.

BAT did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

"In resolution of an investigation over a broad range of anticompetitive conduct including abuse of dominance, seeking to frustrate competitors, ... and infringement of public health control regulations, British American Tobacco and FCCPC entered into a consent order including a penalty of $110 million," the competition agency said on social media platform X.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by David Goodman)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.