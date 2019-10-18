World Markets

Nigerian cenbank injects $325 mln, 14 mln yuan into currency market

Contributor
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigeria's central bank on Friday injected $325.5 million and 14 million yuan renminbi ($1.98 million) into the market an effort to keep it stable and prevent shortages.

ABUJA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank on Friday injected $325.5 million and 14 million yuan renminbi ($1.98 million) into the market an effort to keep it stable and prevent shortages.

A central bank spokesman said the dollar intervention was for agricultural machinery and industrial raw materials, while the yuan renminbi was for renminbi-denominated letters of credit.

On Tuesday, the bank offered $100 million to the wholesale market and $55 each to small businesses and individuals with certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

A central bank spokesman said the bank would continue to ensure adequate liquidity in the market.

On Friday, $1 exchanged for 358 naira at the bureau de change segment, while 1 renminbi exchanged at 48 naira, the bank said.

($1 = 7.0805 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh, writing by Libby George Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular