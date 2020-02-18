Nigerian annual inflation rises to 12.13% in January - stats office

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's annual inflation accelerated to 12.13% in January from 11.98% in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 14.85% in January, compared with 14.67% in December.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Bangalore Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

