Nigerian annual inflation rises to 11.98% in December

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Nigerian annual inflation was 11.98% in December, up from 11.85% in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

A separate food price index showed annual inflation at 14.67% in December, compared with 14.48% a month earlier.

