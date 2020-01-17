Nigerian annual inflation rises to 11.98% in December

LAGOS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nigerian annual inflation was 11.98% in December, up from 11.85% in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

A separate food price index showed annual inflation at 14.67% in December, compared with 14.48% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

