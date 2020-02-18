Nigerian annual inflation rises for fifth month to 12.13% in January

Adds details, quote

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January for the fifth month in a row, data released on Tuesday by the country's National Bureau of Statistics showed, as prices increased across all categories measured by the statistics office.

Inflation stood at 12.13% in January, compared with 11.98% in December, marking the fifth straight month of increases.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 14.85% in January, compared with 14.67% in the previous month.

"This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, meat, oils and fats, potatoes, yam and other tubers and fish," the statistics office said in its report.

Nigeria closed parts of its borders in August to fight smuggling of rice and other goods, but economists say the move has driven inflation. In October, the head of customs confirmed that all trade in goods via land borders had been halted indefinitely.

The central bank has said it expects to keep monetary policy tight in 2020 to combat inflation and support the currency amidst slow growth. The bank, which has targeted single-digit inflation, held its main interest rate at 13.5% at its last meeting, in January.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

((alexis.akwagyiram@thomsonreuters.com; +234 8188 779 319; Reuters Messaging: alexis.akwagyiram.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @alexisak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.