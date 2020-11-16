Nigerian annual inflation hits 14.23% in October - stats office

Adds details, quotes

LAGOS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in October for the 14th month in a row, hitting a more-than two-year high, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday as galloping food prices drove the price rises.

Inflation rose to 14.23% in October, compared with 13.71% in September. A separate food-price index showed inflation at 17.38% last month, compared with 16.66% in September.

"This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fish, fruits, vegetable, alcoholic and food beverages and oils and fats," the statistics office said in a report.

Nationwide protests against police brutality last month blocked roads in major cities, and curfews were imposed in several states to quell unrest. Africa's largest economy was already reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nigerian inflation continued its acceleration in October, led by the pressure on food prices," said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered bank.

"Although not unrelated to disruptions in the month, the print will cast a spotlight on the current very low levels of market interest rates," she said.

