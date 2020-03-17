Nigerian annual inflation edges up to 12.20% in February -stats office

LAGOS, March 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.20% in February, compared with 12.13% in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 14.90% in February, compared with 14.85% in January.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Bangalore Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

