World Markets

Nigerian annual inflation edges up to 12.20% in February -stats office

Contributors
Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Bangalore Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.20% in February, compared with 12.13% in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

LAGOS, March 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.20% in February, compared with 12.13% in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 14.90% in February, compared with 14.85% in January.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Bangalore Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

((alexis.akwagyiram@thomsonreuters.com; +234 8188 779 319; Reuters Messaging: alexis.akwagyiram.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @alexisak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

5 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular