Nigerian annual inflation at 12.82% in July - stats office

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.82% in July, up from 12.56% in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday in a report.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 15.48% in July, compared with 15.18% in June.

