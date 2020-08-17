Nigerian annual inflation at 12.82% in July - stats office

World Markets

Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.82% in July, up from 12.56% in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday in a report.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 15.48% in July, compared with 15.18% in June.

