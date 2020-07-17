Nigerian annual inflation at 12.56% in June -stats office

LAGOS, July 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.56% in June, up from 12.4% in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday in a report.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 15.18% in June, compared with 15.04% in May.

