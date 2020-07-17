World Markets

Nigerian annual inflation at 12.56% in June -stats office

Contributors
Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Bangalore Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.56% in June, up from 12.4% in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday in a report.

LAGOS, July 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.56% in June, up from 12.4% in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday in a report.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 15.18% in June, compared with 15.04% in May.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Bangalore Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((alexis.akwagyiram@thomsonreuters.com; +234 8188 779 319; Reuters Messaging: alexis.akwagyiram.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @alexisak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular