Nigerian annual inflation 11.85% in November -stats office

ABUJA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 11.85% in November, up from 11.61% in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report on Tuesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 14.48% in November, up from 14.09% in October.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely)

