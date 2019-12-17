World Markets

Nigerian annual inflation 11.85% in November -stats office

Paul Carsten Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

ABUJA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 11.85% in November, up from 11.61% in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report on Tuesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 14.48% in November, up from 14.09% in October.

