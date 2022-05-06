Nigerian airlines to halt operations from Monday due to high cost of jet fuel -association
Nigerian airlines will stop operations from Monday until further notice due to the high cost of jet fuel, the Airline Operators of Nigeria association said on Friday. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Chris Reese) ((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) nL5N2WY6MF
