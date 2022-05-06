Nigerian airlines to halt operations from Monday due to high cost of jet fuel -association

ABUJA, May 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian airlines will stop operations from Monday until further notice due to the high cost of jet fuel, the Airline Operators of Nigeria association said on Friday.

