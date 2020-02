Nigeria working to get U.S. travel ban lifted -foreign minister

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria has begun working on the security and information sharing requirements for the lifting of a U.S. travel ban on prospective immigrants from the African nation, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday. Speaking at a joint news conference in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Onyeama said Nigeria was 'blindsided' by the U.S. decision on Friday to add it and five other nations to an expanded version of the U.S. visa ban. The action was issued as part of a proclamation by U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S. officials said the countries failed to meet U.S. security and information-sharing standards, which necessitated the new restrictions. [nL1N2A020Z] "We've identified all those requirements and we have actually started working on all them," Onyeama said. "It is actually very straightforward and it was very gratifying to come here and meet with U.S. officials and to understand more clearly the reasoning behind it," he said. Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, is the biggest country on the list whose citizens will be suspended from U.S. visas that can lead to permanent residency. Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar were also slapped with a similar ban. The U.S. government also will stop issuing "diversity visas" to nationals of Sudan and Tanzania, Trump's proclamation said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Paul Simao) ((humeyra.pamuk@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 3105694; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @humeyra_pamuk)) Keywords: USA IMMIGRATION/BAN NIGERIA (PIX)

