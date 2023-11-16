News & Insights

World Markets
SHEL

Nigeria withdraws $1.1 bln claim against Eni on oilfield deal

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

November 16, 2023 — 11:15 am EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan and Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

Adds comment from Eni's spokesperson

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria is withdrawing civil claims totalling $1.1 billion against Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI and related to allegations of corruption in a oilfield deal, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The West African country's justice ministry will waive the claims before Italy's highest court "unconditionally" and "with immediate effect" no later than Nov. 17, the report said citing a letter regarding the OPL 245 field and seen by the newswire.

Responding to a request for comment, an Eni spokesperson confirmed that the group had received the letter regarding OPL 245, and said it was pleased about the Nigerian government's decision.

The energy group added it was ready to consider - together with the government of Nigeria - the necessary steps for achieving the conversion of the licence from prospecting into mining, to ensure development perspectives for the field.

In 2021 a Milan court acquitted Eni, its chief executive and Shell SHEL.L over an corruption case revolving around the acquisition of the Nigerian oilfield.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru and Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Evans)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.