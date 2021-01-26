Nigeria turns spotlight on exporters to try to boost FX liquidity

ABUJA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank plans to bar exporters who fail to remit dollar proceeds home from banking services by the end of January, its latest attempt to try to boost foreign exchange liquidity to support its weakening naira NGN=.

Nigeria has been rationing dollars after devaluing the naira twice last year on the official market to narrow the gap with the black market, part of reforms to meet a $1.5 billion World Bank loan condition, which is yet to be approved.

But dollar shortages have worsened with lower oil revenues.

In December, the central bank eased rules on remittances to attract more diaspora dollars after the naira crossed 500 on the black market.

The bank has now turned its spotlight on exporters.

"We have been begging ... cajoling ... people who have exported to repatriate their proceeds," Governor Godwin Emefiele said during its first monetary policy committee meeting on Tuesday.

Emefiele said the bank will use its powers to prevent exporters that fail to comply from banking activities.

The central bank has asked top lender, Zenith Bank ZENITHB.LG, to ensure that $26.14 million in export proceed is repatriated by Jan. 31, a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday read.

Nigeria is facing dollar shortages brought on after the coronavirus caused oil prices to crash. This has frustrated importers and foreign investors unable to repatriate funds.

Exporters have cited the value of the currency on the official market, where it is trading at 381 naira, a discount of around 20% to the black market, as a reason for hoarding dollars or bypassing banks to take advantage of black market rates.

They sometimes conduct trade via offshore accounts.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; additional reporting by Libby George in Lagos Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Gregorio)

