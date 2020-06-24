Nigeria to work to unify FX rates across markets -cenbank document

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Nigerian central bank will work towards gradual unification of exchange rates across all forex windows, the bank said in a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, operates a multiple exchange rate regime which it has used to manage pressure on the currency and to absorb the impact of an oil price crash.

But dollar shortages have plagued the economy after a coronavirus-induced oil price crash slashed government revenues and weakened its naira currency NGN=D1.

The central bank said the over-the-counter spot rate has stabilised at 388 per dollar after it depreciated by around 5% in March to 385 to absorb the impacts of the oil price crash. The official rate depreciated 18% to 360 naira, it said.

The band between the official rate and the over-the-counter spot rate has been narrowing, the bank said. However, its dollar rationing policy has funnelled demand to the unofficial black market where the naira has hit new lows and created a wider gap.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans and Toby Chopra)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.