Nigeria to shut down its oil refineries as it works to revamp -NNPC chief

LAGOS, April 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria has made a "conscious decision" to shut down all its oil refineries while it works to revamp them, the head of NNPC said on Wednesday.

The three refinery sites in Africa's largest oil exporter have worked only sporadically due to years of underinvestment. It has been working to revamp them, but has struggled to find external financing to do so.

"Today, after proper scoping, which was not done in the past, we know exactly what to do to get them back on stream," NNPC head Mele Kyari said. "We have also secured financing to make sure they work optimally."

(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.