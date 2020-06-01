Nigeria to relax coronavirus curbs on places of worship

By Felix Onuah

ABUJA, June 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria will relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship from Tuesday, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country where Christianity and Islam are widely practised, has recorded 6,868 confirmed cases and 287 deaths.

Boss Mustapha, the country's most senior civil servant, also said a lockdown in the northern city of Kano would be eased, one of a number of changes over four weeks from Tuesday.

"Nigeria has not reached the peak of confirmed cases," Mustapha told reporters.

Another official said the aviation industry had been asked to prepare for the possible resumption of domestic flights from June 21, and announced that a national overnight curfew would remain in place but for fewer hours.

Other curbs remain in place, such as a ban on interstate travel, with a few exceptions, such as for essential workers. And face masks must still be worn in public.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja, Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Macfie)

