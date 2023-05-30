Nigeria to issue new 30-year bond to extend domestic maturity -debt office

ABUJA, May 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to issue a new 30-year bond in June to extend debt maturity on the domestic market, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday.

The DMO also plans to offer new 10-year and 15-year bonds on June 19, it said in a bond circular.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

