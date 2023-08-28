Nigeria to encourage investments rather than borrowing -finance minister

Adds details

ABUJA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria will seek to encourage local and foreign investment into Africa's biggest economy, rather than rely on borrowing, its finance minister Olawale Edun said on Monday.

Edun, who doubles as coordinating minister for the economy, was speaking to reporters in Abuja after president Bola Tinubu held his first meeting with his new cabinet following last week's swearing-in of ministers.

The government is under pressure to tackle Nigeria's high debt burden, sluggish growth, a weak currency and double-digit inflation in Africa's most populous nation, which also faces widespread insecurity problems.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

