World Markets

Nigeria to cut budget in face of oil price crash - finance minister

Contributor
Felix Onuah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN

Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, will cut the size of its record 10.6 trillion naira ($34.6 billion) budget for 2020 because of a sharp decline in the price of crude, the finance minister said on Monday.

By Felix Onuah

ABUJA, March 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, will cut the size of its record 10.6 trillion naira ($34.6 billion) budget for 2020 because of a sharp decline in the price of crude, the finance minister said on Monday.

Global oil demand is set to contract this year for the first time in more than a decade as the coronavirus outbreak causes global economic activity to stall, the International Energy Agency said on Monday. The downward revision came as oil prices dropped as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a bid for market share following the collapse of an output pact with Russia.

"There will be reduced revenue on the budget and it will mean cutting the size of the budget," finance minister Zainab Ahmed said in the capital Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She added that she would be part of a committee, also including the minister of state for petroleum, the head of state oil company NNPC and the central bank governor, that would determine the size of the budget cut in the coming days.

Crude oil sales make up around 90% of foreign exchange earnings in Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer. The 2020 budget, passed in December, was calculated assuming crude production of 2.18 million barrels a day at a price of $57 per barrel.

Benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 19.5% at $36.43 a barrel at 1449 GMT.

($1 = 306.0000 naira)

(Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Libby George/David Goodman/Pravin Char)

((alexis.akwagyiram@thomsonreuters.com; +234 8188 779 319; Reuters Messaging: alexis.akwagyiram.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @alexisak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular