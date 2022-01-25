World Markets

Nigeria to amend oil law to suspend removal of fuel subsidies

Contributor
Felix Onah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ron Bousso

Nigeria plans to amend its newly-signed petroleum law after a decision to suspend the removal of subsidies, its junior oil minister said on Tuesday.

Adds quote, details

ABUJA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to amend its newly-signed petroleum law after a decision to suspend the removal of subsidies, its junior oil minister said on Tuesday.

Timipre Sylva told reporters on Tuesday that the government was not "contemplating removing fuel subsidies," he said in Abuja following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

"As regards the Petroleum Industry Law ... there is going to be an amendment ... because of this development."

Nigeria's finance minister on Monday said the government had decided to suspend plans to remove its long-standing subsidy on petroleum products in July, because the timing was "problematic" amid rising inflation.

With a presidential election set for early next year, removing the subsidy would have been a politically sensitive move. Nigeria faces double-digit inflation in the wake of a weaker currency and fragile economic growth, which could further worsen if the subsidy was scrapped, analysts say.

(Reporting by Felix Onah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle and Louise Heavens)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

U.S. and China Relations And International Business

Jan 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular