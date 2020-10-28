World Markets

Nigeria stocks rise to 9-month high after curfews imposed last week eased

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Nigerian stocks climbed to a nine-month high on Wednesday after round-the-clock curfews imposed last week to curb protests over alleged police brutality eased and investors piled into consumer goods shares.

LAGOS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks climbed to a nine-month high on Wednesday after round-the-clock curfews imposed last week to curb protests over alleged police brutality eased and investors piled into consumer goods shares.

The share index .NGSEINDEX rose 1.58% to 29,437 points, a level last seen in January. The index of Nigeria's top consumer goods shares .NGSEFBT10 gained 5.67%.

(Created by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular