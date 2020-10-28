Nigeria stocks rise to 9-month high after curfews imposed last week eased

LAGOS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks climbed to a nine-month high on Wednesday after round-the-clock curfews imposed last week to curb protests over alleged police brutality eased and investors piled into consumer goods shares.

The share index .NGSEINDEX rose 1.58% to 29,437 points, a level last seen in January. The index of Nigeria's top consumer goods shares .NGSEFBT10 gained 5.67%.

(Created by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

