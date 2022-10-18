Nigeria stocks index falls to fresh nine-month low, Airtel down 10%

Adds details

ABUJA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria's stock index shed 2.3% on Tuesday to extend losses for a second straight session weighed down by Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LGAAF.L, its third largest listed company that fell 10%, Refinitiv data showed.

Airtel, which peaked on the Nigerian bourse in August at 2,040 naira, on Tuesday fell the maximum level allowed at the bourse to trade at 1,458 naira.

Airtel Africa bought additional spectrums in Tanzania and Zambia, to expand its network, the telecoms firm announced in October.

"There was news around them acquiring some spectrum in the some African countries, the market is not excited about it," a stock market trader said, adding that investors were taking profit.

The stock index fell to 45,308.26 points as at 1030 GMT, its lowest level since.

Nigerian energy firm, Oando OANDO.LG, dropped 1.79% to add to losses.

Nigerian stocks have been declining since May when it reaked a peak as investors worry about currency weakness, high inflation, weak economic growth and mounting insecurity worry investors ahead of presidential elections next February.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)

