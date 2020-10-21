Nigeria sovereign Eurobonds fall after soldiers fire on protesters

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria sovereign Eurobonds fell more than 2 cents on the dollar on Wednesday after soldiers fired at protesters a day earlier.

The January 2031 NG191082788= and February 2038 NG177797294= issues led the falls, both slipping to two-week lows, Refinitiv pricing data showed.

Soldiers opened fire on protesters against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters.

