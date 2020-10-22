Nigeria sovereign Eurobonds extend slide as unrest flares

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria sovereign Eurobonds fell as much as 0.9 cents on the dollar on Thursday as unrest flared across Lagos state.

The January 2031 NG191082788= and February 2038 NG177797294= issues both slid for a third straight day amid unrest rooted in anti-police protests.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.