Nigeria sovereign Eurobonds extend slide as unrest flares

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria sovereign Eurobonds fell as much as 0.9 cents on the dollar on Thursday as unrest flared across Lagos state.

The January 2031 NG191082788= and February 2038 NG177797294= issues both slid for a third straight day amid unrest rooted in anti-police protests.

