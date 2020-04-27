Nigeria sets deeper discounts for May crude prices as demand craters

Adds background

April 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria on Monday slashed its May official selling prices (OSPs) for Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude oil to record discounts versus dated Brent as an oil demand slump due to the coronavirus led to surging inventories and few buyers.

State oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) set its OSPs for Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude to dated Brent minus 395 cents and minus 392 cents per barrel, respectively for next month.

May OSPs for Nigerian oil are lower than April differentials, when discounts of 329 cents for Bonny Light and 310 cents for Qua Iboe were offered versus dated Brent. These differentials are the lowest in Reuters records.

Brent crude fell below $20 a barrel on Monday as fuel demand has been crushed worldwide. O/R

The state oil company has delayed publishing its future oil export plans as it negotiates with local companies and international majors about how to cut output in line with a global deal on production curbs, trading sources said.

At least three dozen Nigerian crude cargoes are still available for export in April and May and the country has minimal domestic storage.

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil exporter, earlier this month decided to close all its oil refineries as it works to secure funding and a model to upgrade them.

