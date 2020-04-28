World Markets

Nigeria seeks $2.36 bln in domestic loans; external markets unfavourable

Contributor
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking approval to borrow 850 billion naira ($2.36 billion) from the domestic capital markets to fund the 2020 budget, according to a request read in the upper house of parliament on Tuesday.

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, April 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking approval to borrow 850 billion naira ($2.36 billion) from the domestic capital markets to fund the 2020 budget, according to a request read in the upper house of parliament on Tuesday.

Buhari said the debt is needed to replace previously approved external loans, as conditions on international capital markets are "not conducive" to borrowing.

Parliament's upper house - the Senate - had approved foreign borrowings of $22.7 billion before the coronavirus outbreak forced nations worldwide, including Nigeria, into lockdown.

The shutdowns have decimated global economic growth and slashed oil consumption by roughly a third.

Nigeria, Africa's largest crude producer, has already cut nearly $5 billion from its 2020 budget. The revised version uses a benchmark of $30 per barrel oil, though Brent crude was trading at just under $20 on Tuesday. O/R

Nigeria is also seeking almost $7 billion in emergency loans from multilateral institutions including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Tuesday is the first day that lawmakers have conducted a full session since late March, when the capital Abuja went into lockdown.

($1 = 360.0000 naira)

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh, writing by Libby George, editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and John Stonestreet)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular