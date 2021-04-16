World Markets

Nigeria says telecoms firms can resume new SIM card sales

Contributor
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Nigeria has given the green light to telecoms firm operating in the country to resume selling new SIM cards from Monday, four months after it suspended them to check compliance with registration rules, the government said.

ABUJA, April 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria has given the green light to telecoms firm operating in the country to resume selling new SIM cards from Monday, four months after it suspended them to check compliance with registration rules, the government said.

Nigeria's communications ministry said the sale of new SIM cards can resume as long as telecommunications firms, including giants such as Airtel AAF.LAIRTELAFRI.LG and MTN MTNN.LG, link them with identity registration numbers.

The new policy will commence on Monday, the government said in a statement.

In December, the communications regulator directed all telecommunications firms to stop selling SIM cards while it audited their compliance with registration requirements.

Investors watch telecoms subscriber numbers closely and use them to estimate average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metrics for measuring profitability. South Africa's MTN MTNJ.J has the highest number of subscribers in Nigeria.

Nigeria created SIM card registration rules in an attempt to stop terrorists and criminals from using unregistered SIM cards.

Rising insecurity has plagued the country in recent months; earlier on Tuesday, suspected Islamists attacked the northeast Nigerian border town of Damasak, killing at least eight people and causing hundreds to flee to neighbouring Niger.

Other Nigerian carriers affected by the announcement include 9mobile and Globacom Ltd.

The government has also directed mobile phone companies to add valid identification numbers to every SIM card registered in the country. Unregistered SIM cards will be blocked.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular