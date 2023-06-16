News & Insights

Nigeria says study on new gas pipeline to Morocco over 70% complete

June 16, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, June 16 (Reuters) - A feasibility study for the proposed Nigeria to Morocco gas pipeline is over 70% complete and tendering for its environmental impact is on track, the head of Nigeria's state oil firm said on Friday.

Nigeria and Morocco announced their intention to build the pipeline in 2016 and have been carrying out feasibility studies on the project, which could ultimately involve gas exports to Europe.

"The estimated cost is about $25 billion," NNPC CEO Mele Kyari said, adding that "we already have line of sight around where this funding will come from. We don't have any fears."

He was speaking at the first steering committee after a memorandum of understanding to advance the project was signed.

A final investment decision for the project is expected to be made in 2023, according to the NNPC.

The gas link will be 5,600 km (3,517 miles) long, and will pump up to 4 billion standard cubic feet a day when completed with supplies coming from Nigeria, Senegal, and Mauritania, Kyari said.

The project, which has been touted as conducive to economic integration in West Africa, would also add to the existing network of gas pipelines delivering supplies to Europe.

