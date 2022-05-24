Nigeria receives 4.4 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine from Spain

Adds details on doses, COVID-19 in Nigeria

ABUJA, May 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria has received 4.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine from Spain, a government official said on Tuesday.

Nigeria has already received 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Finland, Greece and Slovenia with more expected from EU countries.

Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said Nigeria wanted to vaccinate 70% of its population. It was far off the target but Spain's donation would help, he said.

Shuaib said 23.4% of the eligible population had received a first dose of vaccine, while 15.8% have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Nigeria has recorded 255,937 confirmed cases as of Tuesday with 3,143 deaths.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Grant McCool)

