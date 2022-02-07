Nigeria receives 2 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine from EU countries

ABUJA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria has received 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Finland, Greece and Slovenia with more EU donations set to arrive in the coming weeks, government officials said on Monday.

The vaccines are currently in a cold room at the airport of the west African nation's capital, Abuja.

"This batch of vaccines will expire in August 2023. So we have that ample time to administer before that time," Faisal Shuaib, executive director of Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, told reporters at an airport news conference.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Jon Boyle)

