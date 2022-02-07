World Markets
JNJ

Nigeria receives 2 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine from EU countries

Contributor
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nigeria has received 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Finland, Greece and Slovenia with more EU donations set to arrive in the coming weeks, government officials said on Monday.

ABUJA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria has received 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Finland, Greece and Slovenia with more EU donations set to arrive in the coming weeks, government officials said on Monday.

The vaccines are currently in a cold room at the airport of the west African nation's capital, Abuja.

"This batch of vaccines will expire in August 2023. So we have that ample time to administer before that time," Faisal Shuaib, executive director of Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, told reporters at an airport news conference.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Retail Trading Trends And Opportunities In Latin America

Jan 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular