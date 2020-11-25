World Markets

Nigeria ready to reopen its land borders to trade - Finance minister

Contributor
Felix Onuah Reuters
Published

Nigeria is ready to reopen its land borders to trade for the first time in more than a year after closing them to try to stamp out smuggling, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Adds quote, background

ABUJA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria is ready to reopen its land borders to trade for the first time in more than a year after closing them to try to stamp out smuggling, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said those involved had learned from the closure and worked together on joint border patrols.

"We will be expecting that the borders will be reopened very soon," Ahmed told journalists, explaining that the president would determine the exact date.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, closed its land borders in late 2019 over concerns about illegal exports of price-controlled gasoline and illegal imports of food stocks such as rice and poultry, which it believed harmed local producers.

Inflation, particularly for food, rose steadily after the border closure and hit a two-year high in OCtober.

Earlier this month, Nigeria ratified its membership of the African free-trade zone due to be launched in January, after initial reluctance to join the bloc for fear of exposing local industries to dumping by countries outside Africa.

(Reporting By Felix Onuah, writing by Libby George; Editing by Alex Richardson and Philippa Fletcher)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular