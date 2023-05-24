News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria raises rates again to fight continued inflation rise

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

May 24, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh for Reuters ->

By Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, May 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank raised its main interest rate by another 50 basis points to 18.50% NGCBIR=ECI on Wednesday after inflation struck a more than 17-year high in April.

The move follows a similar 50-basis-point increase in March and means the bank has now raised rates by a cumulative 700 basis points in its latest hiking cycle.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele told a news conference that the monetary policy committee thought that the continued rise in inflation albeit moderate "remained the biggest challenge confronting macroeconomic stability in Nigeria".

He said policy rate hikes had prevented inflation rising by about 8 percentage points over the past year.

Inflation rose to 22.22% in annual terms in AprilNGCPIY=ECI from 22.04% in March.

Statistics agency data showed earlier on Wednesday that first-quarter economic growth slowed to about 2.3%, hurt by a government plan to swap old banknotes for newly designed ones that disrupted trade and payments.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.