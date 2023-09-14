Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts

LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's electricity distribution companies reported "a total system collapse" on Thursday, causing widespread blackouts across Africa's biggest economy.

Power generation fell to zero in the early hours and had risen to 273 megawatts (MW) by 1030 GMT, still well below the daily average of 4,100 MW.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

