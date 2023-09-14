News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts

September 14, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by MacDonald Dzirutwe for Reuters ->

LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's electricity distribution companies reported "a total system collapse" on Thursday, causing widespread blackouts across Africa's biggest economy.

Power generation fell to zero in the early hours and had risen to 273 megawatts (MW) by 1030 GMT, still well below the daily average of 4,100 MW.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.