Nigeria plans to trim budget deficit to 3.9%/GDP next year

ABUJA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to narrow its budget deficit roughly 3.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from about 6.1% this year, President Bola Tinubu said on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who has embarked on Nigeria's boldest reforms in decades, is trying to balance efforts to cushion the impact of double-digit inflation and the removal of a fuel subsidy in May with keeping spending in check.

In his first budget speech to lawmakers, Tinubu projected higher oil production and tax collection would boost government revenues and his administration would borrow slightly less next year.

The budget presented on Wednesday forecast 27.5 trillion naira ($34.85 billion) of expenditure in 2024, with spending priorities including security, infrastructure and measures to ease a cost-of-living crisis.

The president said the economy was expected to grow by at least 3.76% next year while inflation would moderate to 21.4%.

