News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria plans to trim budget deficit to 3.9%/GDP next year

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

November 29, 2023 — 05:48 am EST

Written by Felix Onuah and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

By Felix Onuah and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo

ABUJA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to narrow its budget deficit roughly 3.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from about 6.1% this year, President Bola Tinubu said on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who has embarked on Nigeria's boldest reforms in decades, is trying to balance efforts to cushion the impact of double-digit inflation and the removal of a fuel subsidy in May with keeping spending in check.

In his first budget speech to lawmakers, Tinubu projected higher oil production and tax collection would boost government revenues and his administration would borrow slightly less next year.

The budget presented on Wednesday forecast 27.5 trillion naira ($34.85 billion) of expenditure in 2024, with spending priorities including security, infrastructure and measures to ease a cost-of-living crisis.

The president said the economy was expected to grow by at least 3.76% next year while inflation would moderate to 21.4%.

(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.