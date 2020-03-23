Nigeria one-year naira forward records biggest fall in over 10-years after devaluation

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, March 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria one-year currency forward on Monday recorded its biggest fall in more than 10-years after the official naira exchange rate was devalued on Friday.

The derivative, which gives an indication of where the currency could trade in a year's time, fell 11.3% against the dollar.

The non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market traded in London priced the naira at 515 to the dollar in a year's time while naira futures of the same tenor were quoted at 385.

The Nigerian central bank devalued the official currency rate by 15% on Friday, in a move to converge a multiple exchange rates regime which it has used to manage pressure on the naira, traders said.[nL8N2BD78E]

The currency in Nigeria, which is Africa's biggest economy and relies on crude sales for 90% of foreign exchange earnings, has come under pressure after oil prices plunged following a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over a deeper production cut. The coronavirus outbreak has also hit global demand for oil.

The nine-months currency forward also fell more than 11% while the shorter maturities were down at least five percentage each.

The market differential between one-year naira forwards and futures widened to 130 naira on Monday, up from 30 naira in January, as investors raced to hedge risk.

The naira futures one-year contract offered by the central bank was revised upwards on Monday by 15 naira, traders said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

