News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria needs to curb inflation, stabilize forex to boost growth, says World Bank

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

December 13, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Camillus Eboh for Reuters ->

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria still needs to control inflation and stabilise its foreign exchange market following currency reforms and the removal of a petrol subsidy, the World Bank said on Wednesday, to boost economic growth.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the country's biggest reforms in decades, including scrapping the popular but

expensive petrol subsidy, unifying the country's multiple

exchange rates and putting measures in place to double tax revenue.

World Bank lead economist for Nigeria Alex Sienaert said during a presentation in the capital Abuja that the government still had work to do.

Siernaet said Nigeria should tighten monetary policy and phase out so-called ways and means borrowing and the development finance initiatives by the central bank, part of a series of unorthodox policies used by former central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.

New central bank Governor Olawale Cardoso has already begun rolling back Emefiele's policies.

He has adopted an inflation-targeting policy, ended all direct interventionist programmes, which he said blurred the lines with monetary policy, and begun clearing foreign exchange backlogs, estimated at $7 billion, that were owed to banks.

"We will be using inflation-targeting and we will ensure that the use of monetary policy actually cascades down and has an impact," Cardoso said in response to Siernaet's call.

(Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.