Nigeria needs more naira reform for $1.5 bln World Bank loan – country director

LAGOS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The World Bank said Nigeria needs to deepen naira reforms before it can approve a $1.5 billion loan, its country director said on Thursday.

The much-needed support is key for Nigeria to survive low oil prices and make it through the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Bank loans are often contingent upon reforms, and its officials said previously it was "recommending" a more unified, flexible exchange rate. The Nigerian naira hit 500 per dollar on the black market last month as a dollar scarcity squeezes the economy.

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.