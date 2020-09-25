Nigeria naira recovers from low on official market with c.bank help

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian naira recovered from a low of 385.50 per dollar on the official market on Friday after the central bank sold dollars to stabilize the currency at its preferred level, traders said.

The naira eased 1.2% against the U.S. dollar by the middle of the trading session in thin volumes prior to central bank's intervention. The currency ended the session at 381, a level it has been stuck at since July.

The central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 11.5% to support an economy that contracted in the second quarter. Analysts fear the additional liquidity created by the rate cut could pile pressure on the currency.

The naira eased to 467 per dollar on the black market on Friday.

International lenders,such as the World Bank, have pressed Nigeria to implement currency to qualify for budget support loans after the novel coronavirus triggered an oil price crash that slashed the government's income.

