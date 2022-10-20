World Markets

Nigeria naira quoted at record low of 745/$ on black market -traders

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Nigeria's naira weakened to a record low of 745 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, traders said, as rising demand for imports and dwindling forex reserves pile pressure on the currency.

ABUJA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira NGNP=weakened to a record low of 745 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, traders said, as rising demand for imports and dwindling forex reserves pile pressure on the currency.

The naira has been weakening on the black market as dollar shortages on the official market funnel demand to unofficial sources.

The currency weakness has led to a hike in the cost of imports and a rise in cost of production, fuelling domestic inflation, the government's statistics office has said.

The currency dropped to 740 naira last week. It traded in a range of 440 to 441 naira to the dollar on the official market NGN= on Thursday, compared with a range of 419 to 430 naira in September.

The naira rate for one-month settlement on the forward currency market was 443.25 to the dollar NGN1MNDFOR=.

