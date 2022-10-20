Nigeria naira quoted at record low of 745/$ on black market -traders

ABUJA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira NGNP= edged to a record low of 745 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, traders said, as rising demand for imports and dwindling forex reserves pile pressure on the currency.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.