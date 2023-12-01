News & Insights

Nigeria naira hits record low near unofficial market rate

December 01, 2023 — 09:29 am EST

Written by Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira dropped to a record low against the dollar on Friday on the official market, close to the rate at which it trades on the unofficial parallel market.

The currency of Africa's biggest economy NGN=D1 fell as low as 1,160 naira to the dollar, LSEG data showed, before recovering to around 800 naira.

The naira's official exchange rate has been drifting towards the parallel market level as the central bank is yet to clear outstanding foreign-currency amounts owed in forward deals.

Last week, central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso said he would allow market forces to determine exchange rates while setting clear, transparent and harmonised rules governing market operations.

The currency sold at around 1,165 naira on the parallel market on Friday.

