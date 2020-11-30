World Markets

Nigeria naira hits 500 per dollar on black market -traders

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

The Nigerian naira hit 500 per dollar on the black market on Monday to fall to a more than three-and-half-year low, traders said.

ABUJA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira hit 500 per dollar on the black market on Monday to fall to a more than three-and-half-year low, traders said.

The central bank weakened the naira to 390 per dollar for exchange bureaux mostly patronised by individuals, in an attempt to ease pressure on the currency, which has hit new lows on the black market as dollar scarcity squeezes the economy.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    Nov 17, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular