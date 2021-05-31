Nigeria mulls equity stake in Dangote's oil refinery, five other projects

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, May 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria is considering an equity stake in Dangote Industries Ltd's oil refinery, expected to come online in 2022, and five other projects as part of its hope to invest in plants with refining capacity of more than 50,000 barrels a day, the state oil firm said on Monday.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) said the move to work with private companies was in line with safeguarding the country's energy security and would not undercut plans to rehabilitate its own refineries.

Reuters reported on Friday that the corporation had approached privately held Dangote to acquire a 20% stake in its oil refinery to secure crude supply agreements. With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the project will be Africa's largest oil refinery.

"The corporation has identified at least six refinery projects in which it intends to seek equity participation," NNPC said, adding that five of them were in the development stage.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest crude oil exporter, imports virtually all of its fuel because of moribund state refineries, which has prompted the state oil company's interest in private projects.

In March, NNPC said it was spending between 100 billion and 120 billion naira ($290 million) a month on petrol subsidies to protect consumers from fluctuations in the global price of crude, a burden that is becoming untenable.

The corporation said it was revisiting its strategy in order to boost domestic refining and guarantee energy security with a vision to improving petroleum products supply from local refineries and export abroad.

Nigeria lost its biggest customer, the United States, after that country started producing shale oil. The United States is now pushing into some of Nigeria's most valued export markets,

said Dangote's group executive director, Devakumar Edwin.

($1 = 410.50 naira)

($1 = 410.5000 naira)

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.