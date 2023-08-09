Nigeria LNG's force majeure declared in October to continue

By Tife Owolabi

YENAGOA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria LNG said on Wednesday the force majeure it declared in October due to widespread flooding that disrupted supply is continuing.

Force majeure refers to unexpected external circumstances that prevent a party to a contract from meeting obligations

"The force majeure still subsists as the unavailability of upstream gas suppliers’ major liquids evacuation pipelines occasioned by sabotage and vandalism, still impacts feedgas supplies," NLNG spokesman Andy Odey said in an emailed response to a Reuters enquiry.

Odey said that "NLNG continues to collaborate with its customers to minimise the impact of the consequent gas supply shortage,"

