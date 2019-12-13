Nigeria LNG signs 20-year gas supply agreement with NNPC -twitter

LAGOS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria LNG said on Friday it has signed a 20-year gas supply agreement with state-owned oil firm NNPC for the long-awaited Train 7 project to expand its liquefied natural gas plant on Bonny Island.

The company expects to sign a similar agreement with international oil firms Shell RDSa.L, Total TOTP.FA and Eni ENI.MI, it said twitter.

The signing is one of the critical conditions precedent to a final investment decision on Train 7, LNG said.

