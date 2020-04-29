Nigeria June exports of Qua Iboe crude grades slashed

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria slashed its June export programme for one of its key crude oil grades Qua Iboe and deferred two May loading cargoes to the following month, loading programmes showed.

The June programme has three cargoes, loading at a daily rate of 95,000 barrels per day (bpd). This is down from the original May programme at 215,000 bpd.

Two May loading cargoes have been deferred to June, reducing the May export total to 153,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

