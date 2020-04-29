World Markets

Nigeria June exports of Qua Iboe crude grades slashed

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Nigeria slashed its June export programme for one of its key crude oil grades Qua Iboe and deferred two May loading cargoes to the following month, loading programmes showed.

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria slashed its June export programme for one of its key crude oil grades Qua Iboe and deferred two May loading cargoes to the following month, loading programmes showed.

The June programme has three cargoes, loading at a daily rate of 95,000 barrels per day (bpd). This is down from the original May programme at 215,000 bpd.

Two May loading cargoes have been deferred to June, reducing the May export total to 153,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular