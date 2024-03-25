News & Insights

Nigeria is looking at proposals for Eurobond issuance - finance minister

March 25, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

By Felix Onuah

ABUJA, March 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria is looking at proposals for a Eurobond issuance but no decisions have been taken yet, Finance Minister Wale Edun said on Monday.

Nigeria expects new borrowings totalling 7.83 trillion naira ($5.41 billion) this year, which will be sourced both locally and from the international market.

Africa's largest economy has borrowed from international credit markets, including the World Bank, but has not tapped the Eurobond market since a $1.25 billion issuance in 2022.

